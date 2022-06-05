Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Soldiers pose with local Bulgarians during a celebration after the Sliven...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angelo Mejia | U.S. Army Soldiers pose with local Bulgarians during a celebration after the Sliven Strong Man Competition in Sliven, Bulgaria, May 6, 2022. The competition was inspired by Hadzhi Dimitar, a Bulgarian revolutionary who scaled a mountain with 43 liters of wine to resupply his unit. The U.S. is honored to participate in cultural events that strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Angelo Mejia, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

Sliven Strong Man Competition 2022



SLIVEN, Bulgaria – “This is up there with Ranger School and it’s not close,” said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Reese, assigned to Eagle Troop, 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment after competing in the Sliven Strong Man competition in Sliven, Bulgaria, May 6, 2022.



“I’ve been in for the better part of eight years, and this competition definitely whooped my tail. Nothing prepared me for this,” Reese said.



The Sliven Strong Man competition is named in honor of Sliven revolutionary Hadzhi Dimitir, who ascended a mountain with 43 liters of wine to provide for his unit.



The band of rebels would send the strongest of them down to the village to gather supplies and bring them back up the mountain.



Petya Georgieva, Novo Selo Training Area community liaison officer, who is a Sliven native spoke to the importance of Dimitir’s legacy, “The revolutionaries wanted Bulgaria to be free and they did everything possible to do it.”



The U.S. engagement in Bulgarian traditions is something that was presented with welcoming arms and accepted with warm receptions.



“From the people that organized the event, everybody is happy that we will have U.S. military participants in this event. They always invite them (U.S. Soldiers) every year, everybody is happy for international participation,” said Petya.



Competitors are tasked with more than just the initial three kilometer hike up the “Haiduk Trail” or “Haidushka Path”. Once they complete the first portion of the competition, they take part in knife throwing; rock throwing; and finish off with a wrestling match against the other participants.



“We are very happy seeing the soldiers here and the staff, and actually participating not just passively but so actively and enthusiastically with it,” says the Deputy Minister of Agriculture of Bulgaria Ivan Hristanov who spoke on what it means to have the U.S. participate in something so rich in Bulgaria’s history.



“The wrestling was absolutely amazing. The spirit in both the U.S. side and the Bulgarian side was really great,” Hristanov said. Petya went on to express how much the food had excited her, “I had heard they have lamb, beer, and wine after the event, there will be folklore music. It will be something different, it’s a cultural exchange for both sides.”



The entire event left a lasting impression on both sides and more importantly gave Reese a message to share with his fellow Soldiers back home.



“Just seeing people intermingling with each other. You don’t really get this opportunity as an American Soldier. Being able to come to the country and interact with the locals while experiencing their culture is the best experience.”