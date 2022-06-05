U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Reese, assigned to 2nd Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, races up the Balkan Mountains with a 95-pound water-sack during the Sliven Strong Man Competition in Sliven, Bulgaria, May 6, 2022. The competition was inspired by Hadzhi Dimitir, a Bulgarian revolutionary who scaled a mountain with 43 liters of wine to resupply his unit. The U.S. is honored to participate in cultural events that strengthen ties with Bulgaria, a steadfast and gracious host to U.S. Army Soldiers, and to continue our long-term relationship with this strategic ally. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Dominique’ Crittenden, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

