    910 Quartermaster Company attends annual training at NTC [Image 15 of 17]

    910 Quartermaster Company attends annual training at NTC

    NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Tough ‘Ombres from the 910 Quartermaster Company out of Ardmore, Oklahoma arrived at Fort Irwin, California today for an upcoming rotation in the “box” at the National Training Center. The 910 is providing petroleum support to the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Hood, Texas.
    90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Steve Pazak, joined the troops shortly after arriving at Fort Irwin. He encouraged them to get everything they could out of annual training and asked them to look after each other during the rotation. He challenged the unit’s leadership Capt. Stephan Jackson, Commander, and 1st Sgt. John freeman to watch over the team and ensure they are spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially fit.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 22:15
    Photo ID: 7181395
    VIRIN: 220506-A-OD080-0197
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, US 
    This work, 910 Quartermaster Company attends annual training at NTC [Image 17 of 17], by SFC Jay Townsend, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    90th Sustainment Brigade
    Army Reserve
    4th ESC
    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)
    Tough 'Ombres
    ACFT

