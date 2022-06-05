910 Quartermaster Company attends annual training at NTC

Tough ‘Ombres from the 910 Quartermaster Company out of Ardmore, Oklahoma arrived at Fort Irwin, California today for an upcoming rotation in the “box” at the National Training Center. The 910 is providing petroleum support to the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Hood, Texas.

90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Steve Pazak, joined the troops shortly after arriving at Fort Irwin. He encouraged them to get everything they could out of annual training and asked them to look after each other during the rotation. He challenged the unit’s leadership Capt. Stephan Jackson, Commander, and 1st Sgt. John freeman to watch over the team and ensure they are spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially fit.

