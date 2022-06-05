Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    910 QM Tough ‘Ombres arrive at NTC

    910 Quartermaster Company attends annual training at NTC

    Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend | Tough 'Ombres from the 910 Quartermaster Company out of Ardmore, Oklahoma arrived at

    LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Story by Sgt. 1st Class Jay Townsend 

    90th Sustainment Brigade

    Army Reserve Soldiers from the 910 Quartermaster Company out of Ardmore, Oklahoma arrived at Fort Irwin, California today for an upcoming rotation in the “box” at the National Training Center. The Tough ‘Ombres are providing petroleum support to the 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment out of Fort Hood, Texas.
    90th Sustainment Brigade Commander, Col. Steve Pazak, joined the troops shortly after arriving at Fort Irwin. He encouraged them to get everything they could out of annual training and asked them to look after each other during the rotation. He challenged the unit’s leadership Capt. Stephan Jackson, Commander, and 1st Sgt. John freeman to watch over the team and ensure they are spiritually, mentally, physically, and financially fit.
    The 90th Sustainment Brigade’s lineage goes back to August 1917 when the unit was formed as an Infantry Division on Camp Travis, Texas. When the 90th Infantry Division landed on D-Day, the blood-red T-O insignia meant Texas and Oklahoma. Today the T-O stands for "Tough 'Ombres” as the units members hail from all over the United States.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

