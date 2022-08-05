An A-10C Thunderbolt II Aircraft from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard conducted a fly over during an air static display for Exercise Swift Response 2022 on May 8, at Stenkovec, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:28 Photo ID: 7181092 VIRIN: 220508-A-GG328-204 Resolution: 3921x2614 Size: 383.47 KB Location: STENKOVEC, MK Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.