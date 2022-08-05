Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display

    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display

    STENKOVEC, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II Aircraft from the 175th Wing, Maryland Air National Guard conducted a fly over during an air static display for Exercise Swift Response 2022 on May 8, at Stenkovec, North Macedonia. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:28
    VIRIN: 220508-A-GG328-204
    Location: STENKOVEC, MK
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

