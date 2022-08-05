Service members and civilians attended an Air Static Display on May 8, 2022 at Stenkovec, North Macedonia during Exercise Swift Response which featured a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, UH-60 Blackhawks and more. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 15:28
|Photo ID:
|7181090
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-GG328-904
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.72 MB
|Location:
|STENKOVEC, MK
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT