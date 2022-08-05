Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display

Service members and civilians attended an Air Static Display on May 8, 2022 at Stenkovec, North Macedonia during Exercise Swift Response which featured a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, UH-60 Blackhawks and more. Exercise Swift Response 2022 is an annual multinational training exercise, which takes place in Eastern Europe, the Arctic High North, Baltics and Balkans from May 2-22, 2022. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

