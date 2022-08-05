Service members and civilians attended an Air Static Display on May 8, 2022 at Stenkovec, North Macedonia during Exercise Swift Response which featured a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, UH-60 Blackhawks and more. The purpose of this exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.08.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:28 Photo ID: 7181091 VIRIN: 220508-A-GG328-019 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.22 MB Location: STENKOVEC, MK Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.