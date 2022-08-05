Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display [Image 4 of 5]

    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display

    STENKOVEC, NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Service members and civilians attended an Air Static Display on May 8, 2022 at Stenkovec, North Macedonia during Exercise Swift Response which featured a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, UH-60 Blackhawks and more. The purpose of this exercise is to present combat credible Army forces in Europe and Africa, and enhance readiness by building airborne interoperability with Allies and Partners and the integration of joint service partnership. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, 40th Public Affairs Detachment.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 15:28
    Photo ID: 7181091
    VIRIN: 220508-A-GG328-019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.22 MB
    Location: STENKOVEC, MK
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Malcolm Cohens-Ashley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display
    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display
    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display
    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display
    Exercise Swift Response Air Static Display

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SwiftResponse
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT