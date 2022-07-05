Guardian Response 22 Host Chemical Companies

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 92nd Engineering Battalion out of Fort Stewart, Ga., transfer a mock casualty to a simulated decontamination line as part of an Urban Search and Rescue mission during Guardian Response 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 7, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

