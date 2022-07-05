Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardian Response 22 Host Chemical Companies [Image 5 of 5]

    Guardian Response 22 Host Chemical Companies

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Spc. Matthew Roberts 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers, from the 92nd Engineer Battalion out of Fort Stewart, Ga., build a raker system to prevent the building from collapsing when rescuing mock casualties during Urban Search and Rescue operations during Guardian Response 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 7, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

    TAGS

    CBRN
    92nd Engineer Battalion
    Urban Search and Rescue
    Guardian Response 22

