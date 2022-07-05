Guardian Response 22 Host Chemical Companies

U.S. Army Soldiers, from the 92nd Engineer Battalion out of Fort Stewart, Ga., build a raker system to prevent the building from collapsing when rescuing mock casualties during Urban Search and Rescue operations during Guardian Response 22 at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind., May 7, 2022. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

