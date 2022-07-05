Guardian Response 22 Host Chemical Companies

U.S. Army Pfc. Christopher Harris and Spc. Marcus Williams, 92nd Engineering Battalion, operated a simulated decontamination line during Guardian Response 22, May 7, 2022. Harris and Williams cut a simulated casualty’s clothes off to check for any further injuries like they would in a real life radiological, biological or nuclear incident. Guardian Response 22 is an annual homeland emergency response exercise designed to sharpen skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of the units assigned to the Department of Defense’s CBRN Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Matthew Roberts)

