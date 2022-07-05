USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts an In-Port Emergency Team Fire Drill

220507-N-UP745-1003 IONIAN SEA (May 7, 2022) Hull Maintenance Technician 2nd Class Mudungo, from New York, stands watch, as on-scene leader, during an in-port emergency training team drill, aboard Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109), in the Ionian Sea, May 7, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

