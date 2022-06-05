USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)

220506-N-UP745-5133 IONIAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) receives a fuel probe from Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), during a replenishment-at-sea in the Ionian Sea, May 6, 2022. Jason Dunham is a part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

