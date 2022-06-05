Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) [Image 2 of 19]

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6)

    IONIAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    USS Jason Dunham (DDG109)

    220506-N-UP745-1114 IONIAN SEA (May 6, 2022) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) conducts a replenishment-at-sea with Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE-6), in the Ionian Sea, May 6, 2022. Harry S. Truman is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theoplis Stewart II)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 12:05
    Photo ID: 7180939
    VIRIN: 220506-N-UP745-1114
    Resolution: 4485x2985
    Size: 990.48 KB
    Location: IONIAN SEA, MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) Conducts Replenishment-at-Sea with USNS Supply (T-AOE-6) [Image 19 of 19], by PO3 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RAS
    Ionian Sea
    USN
    USS Jason Dunham
    CSG8

