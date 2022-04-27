Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.27.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Parker 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    220427-N-TP544-1843 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) - Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire M4 rifles during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 27, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.08.2022 04:48
    Photo ID: 7180777
    VIRIN: 220427-N-TP544-1843
    Resolution: 3749x2504
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    NATO
    DEPLOYMENT
    ARTIC
    KEARSARGE LHD 3

