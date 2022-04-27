220427-N-TP544-1088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) - Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire M4 rifles during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 27, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.27.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 04:47 Photo ID: 7180773 VIRIN: 220427-N-TP544-1088 Resolution: 6259x4173 Size: 1.39 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.