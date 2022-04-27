220427-N-TP544-1088 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) - Marines assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire M4 rifles during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 27, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:47
|Photo ID:
|7180773
|VIRIN:
|220427-N-TP544-1088
|Resolution:
|6259x4173
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
