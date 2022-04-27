Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean.

220427-N-TP544-1545 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 27, 2022) - Cpl. Jacob Gaa, an anti-tank missile-man assigned to the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to fire an M4 rifle during a live-fire exercise on the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 27, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)

