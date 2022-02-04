220425-N-TP544-1630 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) - MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 and (HSC) 28, prepare to transport cargo attached to a cargo pendant from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), during a replenishment-at-sea April 25, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7180758
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-TP544-1630
|Resolution:
|2178x1455
|Size:
|1.3 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS
