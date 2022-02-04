220425-N-TP544-1630 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) - MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22 and (HSC) 28, prepare to transport cargo attached to a cargo pendant from the flight deck of the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), during a replenishment-at-sea April 25, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 05.08.2022 04:12 Photo ID: 7180758 VIRIN: 220425-N-TP544-1630 Resolution: 2178x1455 Size: 1.3 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.