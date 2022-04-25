220425-N-MZ836-1106 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) - The Whidbey Island-class amphibious dock landing ship USS Gunston Hall (LSD 44) transits the Atlantic Ocean during a replenishment-at-sea with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) April 25, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jesse Schwab)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7180762
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-MZ836-1106
|Resolution:
|12664x8443
|Size:
|3.73 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Jesse Schwab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
