220425-N-TP544-1761 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 25, 2022) - Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) attach a cargo pendant to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 22, during a replenishment-at-sea April 25, 2022. Kearsarge, flagship of the Kearsarge ARG/MEU team, is on a scheduled deployment under the command and control of Task Force 61/2 while operating in U.S. Sixth Fleet in support of U.S., Allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Taylor Parker)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2022 04:12
|Photo ID:
|7180759
|VIRIN:
|220425-N-TP544-1761
|Resolution:
|2261x3385
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts Operations in the Atlantic Ocean. [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Tyler Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT