BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 7, 2022) The Prime Minster of Belize, John Briceno speaks with Mr. Kevin Bostick, Director of South Command Exercises and Coalition Affairs at the Opening Ceremony at Price Barracks for Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May, 7 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 18:35 Photo ID: 7180533 VIRIN: 220507-N-FV745-0200 Resolution: 4480x2987 Size: 6.61 MB Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Opening Ceremony Tradewinds 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.