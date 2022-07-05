BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 7, 2022) Service members and distinguished visitors from various nations participate in the Opening Ceremony at Price Barracks for Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May, 7 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.07.2022 18:35 Photo ID: 7180532 VIRIN: 220507-N-FV745-0079 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 16.2 MB Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Opening Ceremony Tradewinds 2022 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Daniel James Lanari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.