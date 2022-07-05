Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Opening Ceremony Tradewinds 2022

    Opening Ceremony Tradewinds 2022

    BELIZE CITY, BELIZE

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel James Lanari 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East - (Reserve)

    BELIZE CITY, Belize (May 7, 2022) Service members and distinguished visitors from various nations participate in the Opening Ceremony at Price Barracks for Exercise Tradewinds 2022, May, 7 2022. Tradewinds 2022 is a multinational exercise designed to expand the Caribbean region’s capability to mitigate, plan for, and respond to crises; increase regional training capacity and interoperability; develop new and refine existing standard operating procedures (SOPs); enhance ability to defend exclusive economic zones (EEZ); and promote human rights and adherence to shared international norms and values. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Daniel James Lanari/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022
    Location: BELIZE CITY, BZ 
