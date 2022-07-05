Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022

    PRICE BARRACKS, BELIZE

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Belizean Army Color Guard holds the colors of each nation during the opening ceremony of Operation Tradewinds 2022 at Price Barracks, Belize on May 7, 2022. Each country participating in Operation Tradewinds 2022 had their servicemembers standing behind their colors (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 17:51
    Photo ID: 7180515
    VIRIN: 220507-Z-QL321-0004
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 18.28 MB
    Location: PRICE BARRACKS, BZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022
    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022
    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    belize
    partnerships
    southcom
    enduring promise
    tradwinds22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT