Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022 [Image 2 of 3]

    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022

    PRICE BARRACKS, BELIZE

    05.07.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Belizean Army Lt. Col. R. Beltran gives the welcoming remarks during the Operation Tradewinds 2022 opening ceremony in Price Barracks, Belize on May 7, 2022. Beltran is the host nation lead for Tradewinds 2022 (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 17:51
    Photo ID: 7180514
    VIRIN: 220507-Z-QL321-0003
    Resolution: 6162x3623
    Size: 12.93 MB
    Location: PRICE BARRACKS, BZ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022
    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022
    Opening Ceremony for Operation Tradewinds 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    belize
    partnerships
    southcom
    enduring promise
    tradwinds22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT