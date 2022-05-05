220505-N-DO281-1036

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Ryan Caron, left, and Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Conner Jimenez verify lube oil purifier system alignment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 5, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

