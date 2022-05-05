220505-N-DO281-1099
ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 5, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Alvin Dervisevic, left, teaches Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Brandon Langer, right, how to apply a splint to Seaman Caeden Hockers simulated injury during stretcher bearer training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 5, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 17:12
|Photo ID:
|7180484
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-DO281-1099
|Resolution:
|6393x5023
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 9 of 9], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS
