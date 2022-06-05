NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students

220506-N-RG482-0014 (May 6, 2022) BREMERTON, Wash. – Hospitalman Lillian Lampreht, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, speaks with students at West Sound Technical Skills Center’s Professional Medical Careers class about day-to-day life in the Navy as a hospital corpsman. The visit was part of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program at the command, tailored to bring real-world experience in the medical field to students considering a medical or military. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs)

