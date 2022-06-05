220506-N-RG482-0014 (May 6, 2022) BREMERTON, Wash. – Hospitalman Lillian Lampreht, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, speaks with students at West Sound Technical Skills Center’s Professional Medical Careers class about day-to-day life in the Navy as a hospital corpsman. The visit was part of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program at the command, tailored to bring real-world experience in the medical field to students considering a medical or military. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 11:13
|Photo ID:
|7180309
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-RG482-0014
|Resolution:
|1348x1970
|Size:
|573.68 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT