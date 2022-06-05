NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students

220506-N-RG482-0010 (May 6, 2022) BREMERTON, Wash. – Hospital corpsmen assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton speak with students at West Sound Technical Skills Center’s Professional Medical Careers class as part of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program at the command, which is tailored to bring real-world experience in the medical field to students considering a medical or military. The Sailors covered broad topics such as military service and the overall hospital corpsman rating as well as specific specialties including advanced x-ray technician and surgical technologist. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs)

