Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students [Image 2 of 3]

    NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kyle Steckler 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    220506-N-RG482-0033 (May 6, 2022) BREMERTON, Wash. – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jose Perez, an x-ray technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, speaks with students at West Sound Technical Skills Center’s Professional Medical Careers class about the command’s radiology program and department. The visit was part of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program at the command, tailored to bring real-world experience in the medical field to students considering a medical or military career. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7180308
    VIRIN: 220506-N-RG482-0033
    Resolution: 2048x1333
    Size: 522.6 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Kyle Steckler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students
    NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students
    NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    STEM
    hospital corpsman
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT