NMRTC Bremerton STEM Support to local students

220506-N-RG482-0033 (May 6, 2022) BREMERTON, Wash. – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jose Perez, an x-ray technician assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton, speaks with students at West Sound Technical Skills Center’s Professional Medical Careers class about the command’s radiology program and department. The visit was part of the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) program at the command, tailored to bring real-world experience in the medical field to students considering a medical or military career. (Official U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler/NMRTC Bremerton Public Affairs)

