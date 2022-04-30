CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 08, 2022) U.S. Navy Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Jacqueline Rummel, a Sailor from Brick, N.J., attached to attached to Electronic Attack Squadron 131 (VAQ-131), and currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, holds a keepsake from her children for a Mother's Day photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 06:46
|Photo ID:
|7180171
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-BT677-0005
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|1.38 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|BRICK, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Deployed Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT