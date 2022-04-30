CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 08, 2022) U.S. Navy Engineering Aide 1st Class Jessica Couvillier, a Sailor attached to Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit 202 Det. Jacksonville, Fla., currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, holds a keepsake from her daughter for a Mother's Day photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Word)
|Date Taken:
|04.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2022 06:46
|Photo ID:
|7180168
|VIRIN:
|220430-N-BT677-0002
|Resolution:
|4772x7158
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|DJ
|Hometown:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Deployed Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT