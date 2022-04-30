Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Deployed Mother's Day [Image 3 of 4]

    A Deployed Mother's Day

    DJIBOUTI

    04.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Word 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 08, 2022) U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kelly Gaines, a Navy Reserve Sailor, from Noblesville, Ind., attached to Naval Security Forces Crane, Ind., and currently deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, holds a keepsake from her son for a Mother's Day photograph. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class jonathan Word)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2022
    Date Posted: 05.07.2022 06:46
    Photo ID: 7180170
    VIRIN: 220430-N-BT677-0004
    Resolution: 4777x7165
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Deployed Mother's Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jonathan Word, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Camp Lemonnier
    NAVY
    Deployment
    Mother's Day

