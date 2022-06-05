220506-N-CZ759-1078 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2022) – Aviation Support Equipment Technician 3rd Class Bonnte Griffin, from Tallahassee, Florida, conducts maintenance on a portable hydraulic power supply in the hangar bay aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 6, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

