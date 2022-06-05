220506-N-CZ759-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Lovan , left, from Spokane, Washington; Lt. Cmdr. David Cummiskey, middle, from Havelock, North Carolina; and Lt. Maria Jarrett, from Richmond, Virginia, embarked nurses aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo in celebration of National Nurse Day, May 6, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

