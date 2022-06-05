Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Theodore Quintana 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220506-N-CZ759-1002 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2022) – Lt. Cmdr. Jennifer Lovan , left, from Spokane, Washington; Lt. Cmdr. David Cummiskey, middle, from Havelock, North Carolina; and Lt. Maria Jarrett, from Richmond, Virginia, embarked nurses aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) pose for a photo in celebration of National Nurse Day, May 6, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220506-N-CZ759-1002 [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Theodore Quintana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7

