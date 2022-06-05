220506-N-CZ759-1040 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 6, 2022) – Culinary Specialist Seaman Roshan Petty, from Cottonwood, Alabama, sets out cookies for the Chiefs Mess aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 6, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Theodore Quintana)

