NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor

220506-N-N0443-1002 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 6, 2022) From left, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, Navy Counselor 1st Class Monique A. Staples, Navy Diver 1st Class Ryan M. Murphy, Construction Electrician 1st Class Lhe’Niise E. M. Brown, Electronics Technician 1st Class Christopher A. Beeler, and NETC Force Master Chief Matt Harris pose for a photo during the 2021 NETC Sailor of the Year (SOY) ceremony at the National Naval Aviation Museum. Staples, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, was selected from among the four finalists as the SOY and has been pre-selected for advancement to chief petty officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

