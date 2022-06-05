NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor

220506-N-N0443-1001 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 6, 2022) From left, Rear Adm. Pete Garvin, commander, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), Navy Counselor 1st Class Monique A. Staples, and NETC Force Master Chief Matt Harris pose for a photo following Staples’ selection as the 2021 NETC Sailor of the Year. Staples, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate, has been pre-selected for advancement to chief petty officer and will be pinned in the fall. (U.S. Navy photo by Wade Buffington)

