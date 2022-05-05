220505-N-QG416-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 5, 2022) Official portrait of Navy Counselor 1st Class Monique A. Staples, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate. Staples was selected as the 2021 Naval Education and Training Command Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 17:44
|Photo ID:
|7179799
|VIRIN:
|220505-N-QG416-1004
|Resolution:
|2400x3000
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor [Image 3 of 3], by Carla McCarthy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT