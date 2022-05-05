NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor

220505-N-QG416-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 5, 2022) Official portrait of Navy Counselor 1st Class Monique A. Staples, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate. Staples was selected as the 2021 Naval Education and Training Command Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla Thomas)

Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022