    NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor [Image 1 of 3]

    NETC Recognizes Force Development’s Top Sailor

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Carla McCarthy 

    Naval Education and Training Command

    220505-N-QG416-1004 PENSACOLA, Fla. (May 5, 2022) Official portrait of Navy Counselor 1st Class Monique A. Staples, a recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Golden Gate. Staples was selected as the 2021 Naval Education and Training Command Sailor of the Year. (U.S. Navy photo by Carla Thomas)

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 17:44
    Photo ID: 7179799
    VIRIN: 220505-N-QG416-1004
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    NETC
    Sailor of the Year
    Naval Education and Training Command
    Navy Counselor 1st Class Monique A. Staples

