Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing transport an F-15C Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 14, 2022. The F-15C was flown in Operation Desert Storm, Noble Eagle, Northern Watch and Southern Watch, but is now being used as a training aircraft for weapons load training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:41 Photo ID: 7179597 VIRIN: 220414-F-QH602-1291 Resolution: 5930x3945 Size: 1.09 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.