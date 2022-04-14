Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet [Image 2 of 4]

    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An F-15C Eagle from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, stands on the flight line at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 14, 2022. The F-15C and F-15E Strike Eagle are similar aircraft that can thoroughly train Airmen to successfully load and unload munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:41
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    This work, SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seymour Johnson Air Force Base
    Eagle
    F-15C
    SJAFB

