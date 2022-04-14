SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet

An F-15C Eagle from Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, stands on the flight line at Seymour Johnson AFB, North Carolina, April 14, 2022. The F-15C and F-15E Strike Eagle are similar aircraft that can thoroughly train Airmen to successfully load and unload munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 Photo ID: 7179594 Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US by SrA Kevin Holloway