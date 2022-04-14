Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet [Image 1 of 4]

    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Airmen assigned to the 4th Fighter Wing transport an F-15C Eagle at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, April 14, 2022. The F-15C was flown from Nellis AFB, Nevada to be used as a weapons load training aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 15:41
    Photo ID: 7179593
    VIRIN: 220414-F-QH602-1176
    Resolution: 5764x3835
    Size: 915.98 KB
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Kevin Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet
    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet
    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet
    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SJAFB adds an F-15C Eagle to its fleet

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eagle
    F-15C
    SJAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT