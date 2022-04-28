Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year 2021 Recognition Ceremony

Master Chief Petty Officer Aaron Pitney, officer-in-charge of Coast Guard Station Galveston, reads the Chief's Oath to Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship, during a ceremony at Base Galveston, Texas, April 28, 2022. During the ceremony, Blankenship, the operations petty officer at Station Galveston, was recognized as the Coast Guard's Enlisted Person of the Year 2021 and was meritoriously advanced to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

