    Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year 2021 Recognition Ceremony [Image 13 of 14]

    Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year 2021 Recognition Ceremony

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    Rear Adm. Richard V. Timme, middle right, commander, Coast Guard District Eight, Capt. Jason Smith, right, commander, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, and Master Chief Petty Officer Marques Johnson, left, the District Eight Command Master Chief, recognize Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship at the Coast Guard's Enlisted Person of the Year 2021 during a ceremony at Base Galveston, Texas, April 28, 2022. During the ceremony, Blankenship, the operations petty officer at Coast Guard Station Galveston, was also meritoriously advanced to Chief Petty Officer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 13:22
    USCG
    District Eight
    Texas
    EPOY
    Base Galveston

