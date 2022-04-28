Coast Guard Enlisted Person of the Year 2021 Recognition Ceremony

Chief Petty Officer Kailea Blankenship is applauded by the Sector Houston-Galveston Chief's Mess after her meritorious advancement to Chief Petty Officer during a ceremony at Base Galveston, Texas, April 28, 2022. During the ceremony, Blankenship, the operations petty officer at Coast Guard Station Galveston, was recognized as the Coast Guard's Enlisted Person of the Year 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Dickinson)

