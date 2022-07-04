Description: Syringe and Needle



Caption: This is a Lederle Aseptic Anti-Typhoid Syringe, manufactured by E. J. Lederle of New York City. It was acquired by the Army Medical Museum in Washington, D.C., in 1912. The label on the syringe reads, “Lederle’s Anti-Typhoid Vaccine. 1,000,000 killed bacilli 2d of 3d prophylactic dose.” The syringe was patented three years after Capt. Frederick Russell’s clinical trial at the Army Medical Museum, which demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. As a result of the trial, the U.S. Army became the first military to vaccinate against typhoid. [M-179.11102] FIUO (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

