    Syringe and Needle [Image 4 of 4]

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Caption: This is a Lederle Aseptic Anti-Typhoid Syringe, manufactured by E. J. Lederle of New York City. It was acquired by the Army Medical Museum in Washington, D.C., in 1912. The label on the syringe reads, “Lederle’s Anti-Typhoid Vaccine. 1,000,000 killed bacilli 2d of 3d prophylactic dose.” The syringe was patented three years after Capt. Frederick Russell’s clinical trial at the Army Medical Museum, which demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. As a result of the trial, the U.S. Army became the first military to vaccinate against typhoid. [M-179.11102] FIUO (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:42
    Photo ID: 7179061
    VIRIN: 220407-D-TY520-0033
    Resolution: 2000x2000
    Size: 750.13 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Syringe and Needle [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

