    Typhoid Vaccine [Image 3 of 4]

    Typhoid Vaccine

    SILVER SPRING, MD, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Ian Herbst 

    National Museum of Health and Medicine

    Caption: This vial containing the typhoid vaccine was used in Capt. Frederick Russell’s clinical trial at the Army Medical Museum, which demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The first strains of the bacteria used in the preparation of the vaccine were acquired from the Royal Army Medical College near London, United Kingdom. As a result of the trial, the U.S. Army became the first military to vaccinate against typhoid. [M-660.00274] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:42
    Photo ID: 7179060
    VIRIN: 220407-D-TY520-0026
    Resolution: 2000x2000
    Size: 434.06 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Typhoid Vaccine [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Microscope
    Medical Museum
    Typhoid
    NMHM
    Sternberg

