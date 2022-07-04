Description: Typhoid Vaccine



Caption: This vial containing the typhoid vaccine was used in Capt. Frederick Russell’s clinical trial at the Army Medical Museum, which demonstrated the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. The first strains of the bacteria used in the preparation of the vaccine were acquired from the Royal Army Medical College near London, United Kingdom. As a result of the trial, the U.S. Army became the first military to vaccinate against typhoid. [M-660.00274] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

