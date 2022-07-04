Description: Microscope



Caption: This Carl Zeiss Stand 1a microscope was used by Maj. James Carroll at Camp Lazear near Havana, Cuba in 1900. The Yellow Fever Commission was established by Surgeon General George Sternberg to determine how yellow fever spread. During the Spanish-American War, yellow fever had an impact on troop deployment as 20,700 soldiers had contracted the disease. Approximately 1,500 soldiers died as a result. This microscope also was used by Dr. William Gray and Carroll with the Typhoid Board, created late in Spanish-American War (August 1898) to determine whether soldiers diagnosed with camp fever were actually suffering from malaria or typhoid fever. In every case, the correct diagnosis was determined to have been typhoid fever. This microscope was manufactured by Carl Zeiss of Jena, Germany in 1893 and purchased by the Army Medical Museum in Washington. [M-030.00424] (Disclosure: This image has been cropped to emphasize the subject.) (National Museum of Health and Medicine Photo by Ian Herbst)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.07.2022 Date Posted: 05.06.2022 11:42 Photo ID: 7179046 VIRIN: 220407-D-TY520-0016 Resolution: 1055x2000 Size: 489.96 KB Location: SILVER SPRING, MD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Microscope [Image 4 of 4], by Ian Herbst, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.