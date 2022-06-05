NEWPORT, RI. (May 6, 2022) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 22080 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), stand at attention during their graduation ceremony, May 6. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency, and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2022 11:40
|Photo ID:
|7179057
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-EL867-0049
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|11.3 MB
|Location:
|NEWPORT, RI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LDO/CWO Graduation [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Derien Luce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
