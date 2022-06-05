LDO/CWO Graduation

NEWPORT, RI. (May 6, 2022) Limited Duty Officer/Chief Warrant Officer (LDO/CWO) Academy class 22080 students at Officer Training Command Newport (OTCN), pose for a group photo after their graduation ceremony, May 6. The LDO/CWO community supports the warfighting capability and readiness of Naval forces through leadership, technical proficiency, and experience. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Derien C. Luce)

